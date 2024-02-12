The Chiefs surely were plenty motivated to play in Super Bowl LVIII, but Travis Kelce apparently took Kansas City to another level before it took the Allegiant Stadium field.

Hours before kickoff in Las Vegas, reports on Kelce’s Saturday night speech to his team surfaced. The star tight end’s words and energy apparently were so powerful that some Chiefs players were moved to tears.

Mecole Hardman, who caught the game-winning touchdown in overtime Sunday night, provided more details about Kelce’s speech after Kansas City’s 25-22 victory over the San Francisco 49ers.

“Trav gave a speech that I’ve never been like — it made you sit up in your seat, gave you chills,” Hardman told the CBS crew. “You can’t even reenact it, man. The passion and the energy that he gave, you really were like, ‘I’ll go on the field and die for this man for how much passion he has.’ How much love he has for us, you know what I mean?”

A pregame speech wasn’t the only way Kelce demonstrated his passion with a Lombardi Trophy hanging in the balance. The legendary tight end also momentarily struggled to keep his composure at the expense of head coach Andy Reid, who admired Kelce’s desire to leave it all on the football field.

Kelce probably will let his emotions pour out again around his team Wednesday. But those figure to be feelings of pure jubilation as the Chiefs enjoy another Super Bowl parade.