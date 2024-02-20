ESPN believes all of the Patriots’ premier free agents would be best served to leave New England.

In a column published Tuesday morning, NFL writer Matt Bowen power ranked the top 50 players set to hit the open market and listed the best team fit for each one. Four Patriots — Kyle Dugger, Mike Onwenu, Trent Brown and Josh Uche — cracked Bowen’s list and not one of them received a recommendation to keep playing in Foxboro, Mass.

Bowen argued Dugger’s versatility would be properly utilized by Dan Quinn, the new head coach of the Washington Commanders. The NFL scribe could see Onwenu’s services being greatly appreciated in Los Angeles, where Jim Harbaugh will try to revitalize the Justin Herbert-led Chargers offense. Brown, whose Patriots contract voided Monday, could be a stabilizing force for the Carolina Panthers if you ask Bowen, who believes new Atlanta Falcons coach Raheem Morris could get the best out of Uche.

It should be noted Bowen thinks New England would be a good landing spot for a pair of external free agents. He sees promising fits for Miami Dolphins defensive tackle and Mass. native Christian Wilkins as well as Cincinnati Bengals right tackle Jonah Williams with Jerod Mayo’s group.

Story continues below advertisement

That said, the Patriots being unable and/or unwilling to re-sign their best homegrown talents would carry out a concerning trend in New England. Mayo and company obviously can’t and don’t need to bring back everyone, but it should use this crucial offseason to prove it will reward young players who play at a high level and do what’s asked of them.