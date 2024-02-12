Ex-Red Sox Pitcher Elects To Take Unique Free Agency Approach

Former Boston Red Sox pitcher Rich Hill intends to return to a big league mound for a 20th season in 2024, however, there’s a delay.

Hill, who turns 44 in March, made 27 starts and 32 appearances in a split campaign with the Pittsburgh Pirates and San Diego Padres. The left-hander tossed 146 1/3 innings and recorded a 5.41 ERA before entering free agency. Hill won’t be discouraged if a suitor doesn’t surface by the end of spring training, though.

“I’m not opposed to going to spring training with a team. It’s a small percentage, but I’m definitely not opposed to it,” Hill told Buster Olney on the “ESPN Baseball Tonight” podcast. “Looking forward to watching our son Bryce play Little League this upcoming spring and help coach, help coach the team a little bit. And, you know, it’s his last year, it’s his senior season of Little League so I want to be a part of it. I’ve only gotten to watch four or five of his games over the last four years.

Hill added: “If it’s not spring training, like I said is a small percentage, July or August is the return date to come back and pitch again.”

Story continues below advertisement

The plan isn’t the ideal route, but Hill is also the oldest player in Major League Baseball, making his market tricky. If spring training doesn’t open a door for Hill, he won’t rule out the chances of pitching in 2024 entirely. Last season, pitching stability was a weakness for a handful of clubs. Teams making a late-season push could find Hill to be an ideal roster addition to provide depth, either as a starter or coming out of the bullpen.

Spring training exhibition games begin this month.