It’s no secret Robert Kraft wants to see a massive turnaround with the Patriots, but it’s not clear how hands-on he’ll be this offseason.

Kraft and Bill Belichick publicly agreed to part ways after years of reported disputes and disagreements on where to take New England. Jerod Mayo leads a new regime full of fresh faces. Director of scouting Eliot Wolf will be part of the decision-making process, and he represented the Patriots in Indianapolis at the NFL scouting combine.

Wolf stressed that he, Mayo and director of player personnel Matt Groh will have a say on how the Patriots approach free agency and the draft. Wolf also gave insight into how much influence Robert Kraft and Jonathan Kraft will have in key offseason decisions.

“They prefer to stay out of football,” Wolf told reporters, per Patriots video. “They’ve been very supportive of Jerod, myself and Matt. Anything we’ve needed, we’ve gotten in a lot of ways. I think they have opinions, which they’ll share. Ultimately, it’s down to Jerod and I.”

Jonathan Kraft reportedly prefers the Patriots take a quarterback with the No. 3 pick, but he reportedly wasn’t involved in filling out Mayo’s coaching staff. Robert Kraft promised fans that New England would turn things around after its worst season in three decades, but according to Wolf, he’s putting his trust in the new leadership group in the front office post-Belichick.