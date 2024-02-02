The New England Patriots are at a critical point in the franchise’s history this offseason, and that’s not lost on team owner Robert Kraft.

Kraft and his son, Patriots team president Jonathan Kraft, sent their annual letter to season-ticket holders on Thursday. Robert Kraft discussed the “significant changes” the Patriots have undergone this offseason already by moving on from Bill Belichick and also looks to “rebuild a culture committed to winning” with Jerod Mayo now at the helm.

You can read the full letter below, which was shared by WEEI’s Mike Kadlick:

“Dear (SEASON TICKET HOLDER),

When our family acquired the Patriots on Jan. 21, 1994, we were hopeful about what lay ahead for the team. Now, 30 years later, we have had the opportunity to reflect on all that we have celebrated together and all that has changed. One thing that has remained constant is our gratitude for the unwavering support of our Season Ticket Members.

It was a dream come true for our family when we were provided the opportunity to become the custodians of this franchise. From the start, we vowed to do everything we could to bring a championship to New England. Against many odds and with much good fortune, we experienced a level of success that helped shape a new standard. The results of the past few seasons have not met that standard, nor the expectations of our fans. After a disappointing 2023 season in which the team’s record dipped to a 30-year low, significant changes were made to redirect the trajectory of our organization.

This year, we selected our third head coach and named Jerod Mayo the 15th head coach in New England Patriots history. We are excited about the potential Coach Mayo brings. He has exhibited unique leadership qualities since we drafted him in 2008, which earned him team captain honors for seven straight seasons. Jerod’s natural leadership abilities are among his many qualities that earned him an opportunity to return to the Patriots as a member of the coaching staff in 2019. His roles and coaching responsibilities have expanded over each of the past five seasons. We trust that Coach Mayo’s intellect and leadership style will provide the foundation for the team’s long-term success here in New England.

As we embark on this new era, we look forward to the most anticipated NFL Draft of our tenure. With the third overall pick, we have the highest draft position since the Patriots drafted Drew Bledsoe with the number one overall selection 31 years ago. The focus this offseason is to acquire the talent and leadership necessary to rebuild a culture committed to winning.

We share the perspective of being fans first, as many of our family’s greatest memories have been spent together at games in Foxborough, which is why we greatly appreciate the commitment and passion our Season Ticket Members have maintained over the past 30 years. We are reminded daily how lucky we are to be stewards of the New England Patriots thanks to fans like you.

With sincere appreciation and gratitude,

Robert Kraft Jonathan Kraft”

The Patriots continued to move into a new era Thursday by officially making a trio of coaching hires. New England announced the promotion of DeMarcus Covington to defensive coordinator and the hirings of Alex Van Pelt as offensive coordinator and Jeremy Springer as defensive coordinator.