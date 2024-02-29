The NFL Scouting Combine has a huge influence on raising or lowering the stocks of prospects, and if things break a certain way, the Patriots might have their hands forced with the No. 3 pick.

MassLive on Thursday reported New England is “zeroing in” on a three-step plan in place at quarterback where it plans on drafting a future starter at No. 3, signing a veteran and possibly trying to trade Mac Jones. The Athletic on Thursday reported the Patriots “really” want to draft a quarterback at the top of the draft.

No matter the teams, the 2024 NFL Draft is trending toward quarterbacks selected with the first picks. New England has other needs outside of quarterback, so the idea of trading down is a possibility, especially if it’s offered a huge haul. The Patriots also could take a tackle or Marvin Harrison Jr. with the third overall pick, too.

But The Athletic added that the buzz around J.J. McCarthy, Bo Nix and Michael Penix Jr. continues to grow and could boost further after the combine. There will be plenty of quarterback-needy teams who might trade up to another spot in the draft to secure a quarterback, which is why McCarthy’s stock grew exponentially heading into this week’s combine.

New England could have its pick between Spencer Rattler or Joe Milton III in the later rounds, but if a quality quarterback isn’t guaranteed by pick 34, the Patriots might decide to stick with their reported plan and take a quarterback.