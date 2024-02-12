If Jason Kelce does retire from the National Football League, he’ll likely have multiple suitors offering him a job in broadcasting.

While in Las Vegas ahead of Super Bowl LVIII, the Philadelphia Eagles veteran met with ESPN and FOX Sports, according to Front Office Sports’ Michael McCarthy. Their talks were viewed as preliminary.

McCarthy wrote that CBS, NBC and Amazon would join in should Kelce retire from playing.

Kelce, the older brother of Travis Kelce, co-hosts the popular “New Heights” podcast with the Kansas City Chiefs tight end. His football knowledge and personality make many believe he would be a great fit as a studio analyst.

Story continues below advertisement

After the Eagles suffered a season-ending loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC wild-card round, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Kelce told his teammates he was, in fact, retiring. However, the 36-year-old Kelce, a seven-time Pro Bowler and six-time All-Pro, has not yet confirmed.