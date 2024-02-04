New Patriots Coordinator Had Funny Tradition As NFL Quarterback

When Bill Belichick left New England and Jerod Mayo was introduced as the new head coach, it became clear that the vibe at the Patriots facility was going to become looser.

Alex Van Pelt figures to only push the franchise further in that direction.

New England last week announced the hiring of Van Pelt as the team’s new offensive coordinator. In a column published Sunday morning, ESPN’s Mike Reiss provided an anecdote about the former NFL quarterback that offered some insight into Van Pelt’s personality.

“When Van Pelt was playing quarterback for the Buffalo Bills (1994 to 2003), he kept a Pillsbury Dough Boy doll in his locker — a playful acknowledgment of not having the most chiseled physique,” Reiss wrote. “Those who have worked with him say the self-depreciating gesture reflects someone who doesn’t take himself too seriously and is a big believer in team- and staff-wide chemistry.”

Reiss wasn’t the only Patriots reporter who suggested Van Pelt should immediately help behind the scenes in Foxboro, Mass. NBC Sports Boston’s Phil Perry spoke to a source who hailed the 53-year-old as a “phenomenal culture guy” capable of being of a positive difference-maker for New England signal-callers.

Of course, it remains to be seen who Van Pelt will be working with. Between the draft, free agency and potential trades, New England’s offensive arsenal could look much different come spring.