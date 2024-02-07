Patriots Reportedly Hire O-Line Coach With MMA Background

The Patriots reportedly hired a new offensive line coach Wednesday, and we’re sure you won’t be surprised to learn he’s got familiarity with other recent additions.

That’s the story of the week, after all.

Browns assistant offensive line coach Scott Peters is joining New England’s coaching staff, according to Aaron Wilson of KPRC2 in Houston.

Peters is a former fourth-round draft pick of the Philadelphia Eagles and played offensive line for seven seasons with the Eagles, New York Giants, San Francisco 49ers, Carolina Panthers and Arizona Cardinals. He has extensive MMA background and won two Brazilian jiu-jitsu world championships in submission grappling.

Jo Kim, who worked as the Patriots’ director of skill development from 2019-2023, also had a background in martial arts.

Peters worked alongside offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt and quarterbacks coach T.C. McCartney with the Browns each of the last four seasons.