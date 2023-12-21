Ross Douglas took time Wednesday to thank the organization that gave him his first NFL opportunity.

The receivers coach, who recently left the Patriots to join Syracuse’s coaching staff, used Instagram to offer a message to his former employer. Douglas specifically mentioned New England owner Robert Kraft and head coach Bill Belichick.

“Old news at this point,” Douglas wrote. “Forever thankful to Mr. Kraft and Coach Belichick for giving a young FCS position coach an opportunity to coach for one of the most storied organizations in the NFL! The lessons learned and relationships I made in my 3 years there will last me a lifetime!”

“To all the players I had the privilege to coach, it’s always love from me to y’all! We locked in.”

Douglas, 29, joined the Patriots in 2021 as a defensive quality control coach. He spent the last two seasons as an assistant receivers coach, working alongside Troy Brown.

We probably haven’t seen the last of Douglas in the NFL. A year ago, he was named in an annual report as a potential future head coach and/or coordinator in the pros.