Patriots Special Teams Coach Backs Chad Ryland After Rookie Struggles

New Patriots special teams coordinator Jeremy Springer doesn’t need to introduce himself to kicker Chad Ryland.

Springer, who spent the last two seasons as a special teams assistant with the Los Angeles Rams, kept his eyes on special teams play around the league and is aware of the incredibly rocky rookie campaign Ryland experienced.

But Springer revealed during his introductory press conference at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday that his knowledge of Ryland goes even deeper than that.

“I also was part of that process when he was getting drafted of going to work out the kid in person,” Springer told reporters, per team-provided video. “So, I know the guy. I know his character. I know what kind of work habits that he has.”

Story continues below advertisement

Ryland was considered by some as one of the top kickers in the 2023 draft class. The Patriots even traded up to the fourth round to select the Maryland kicker.

But Ryland struggled mightily this past season, making just 16-of-25 field goals. He was a startling 50% on field goals in the 40-49 yard range.

Springer does see correctable issues when it comes to Ryland’s kicking, but admitted he’s still getting acclimated to all facets of his new job.

“So, it’s definitely early in the process right now and trying to figure all that out as we plan for when those guys come back,” Springer said.