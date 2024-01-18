Why Bigger Stage, Playing On NESN Matters For PWHL Boston

Women’s hockey is having a moment. NESN proudly celebrates a giant week for women’s hockey in the Boston area all week long, with special features on the PWHL, Women’s Beanpot and more on NESN.com!

WELLESLEY, Mass. — It’s been a long time coming, but it seems the PWHL has finally provided women’s hockey with the platform needed to truly find its footing for the first time.

If you’ve been a fan of the sport for any period of time, you understand what we mean.

The PWHL isn’t looking to compete with anyone, which wasn’t the case with past professional women’s leagues. It is the place to be and to drive that point home, the PWHL made sure to amplify the stage its women would be playing on. PWHL Boston plays its games on NESN, for example, allowing fans from across New England an opportunity to build a connection with the Original Six franchise.

In the eyes of players, that’s all they need.

“It’s awesome,” PWHL Boston forward Shiann Darkangelo told NESN.com in November. “We’re making history here. It’s super exciting to be with the best in the world and having all the best players together. I think that’s the biggest thing, excitement, new, fresh faces, in all aspects of the game here. I’m excited to see what’s in store for us this season and what we can do as a team here in Boston.

“… We’re going to put the best product on the ice, and I think that’s huge to get fans and involvement in the community. I’m excited to be in Boston, in a sports city, and hopefully have the community embrace us.”

Boston is off to a fast start, securing back-to-back victories after a lengthy delay following its opener. Courtney Kessel’s squad is still finding its footing, though recent matchups have shown they’re rounding into what Kessel and PWHL Boston general manager Danielle Marmer had in mind when building the roster.

Boston’s got a long way to go, though, with 21 games remaining on the schedule — all of which can be watched on NESN.