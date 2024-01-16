PWHL Boston Has Its Own ‘Patrice Bergeron’ In Hilary Knight

WELLESLEY, Mass. — It’ll be pretty tough to live up to, but we’re sure PWHL Boston captain Hilary Knight didn’t mind the comparison she received just weeks after joining the franchise.

It’s the highest compliment one in Boston could receive, after all.

“I think Hillary Knight’s a no-brainer,” PWHL Boston general manager Danielle Marmer told NESN.com in November when asked about her inaugural roster. “In terms of the experience that she brings, her leadership, the success that she’s had on the ice, and honestly, what she’s done for our game. If you think of Patrice Bergeron and what he did with the Bruins, I think Hillary Knight. I think that’s a fair comparison, and one that I hope that she wants to live up to.”

If anyone was worried about how Knight would respond to the comparison, don’t. The four-time Olympic medalist didn’t flinch, opting to focus on what made Bergeron so great.

“He’s a Grade A-plus-plus human,” Knight told NESN. “That’s reflected in everything that he does. When I showed up my first day, I’m in a whirlwind and he comes over and created a conversation. He asked me how I’m doing and checked in. That just — it just speaks to his ability to make everybody feel comfortable.”

It wasn’t long after Knight’s arrival that she was named the franchise’s inaugural captain, with PWHL Boston calling on Bergeron to bestow her with the prestigious honor.

In the weeks after, that relationship has continued to bloom anytime the Stanley Cup champion has been available. Bergeron has done a fair amount of mentoring, while also allowing Knight to be herself.

It’s important to remember that no one is expecting Knight to be Bergeron. Boston isn’t expecting her to suddenly become the best two-way forward in the PWHL, score 50 points per season and become the most respected player in the sport.

Boston does expect that she’ll usher the franchise into the unknown, and do so by following many of the same principles the six-time Selke Award winner did.

“It’s important that people know they can rely on their leader, and then also, when people are comfortable, they’re gonna perform,” Knight said. “This is really something that we want to do, is make sure that this is a family and a home away from home so people can go out there and just play hockey and play the sport that we all signed up for.”