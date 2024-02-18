PWHL Boston Wrap: Boston Drops Heartbreaker To New York In OT

PWHL New York forward Alex Carpenter potted the game-winning goal to lift New York to a 2-1 overtime win against Boston at Tsongas Center on Saturday.

Boston and New York entered the matchup tied for fourth place in the league with 11 points each. With the overtime win, New York moved up to sole possession with 13 points while Boston slid into fifth with 12 points.

Boston’s record fell to 4-3-2 on the season, while New York improved to 5-4-1.

Check out the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

It was a goaltender duel for the entirety of the game with Boston netminder Aerin Frankel and New York’s Corinne Schroeder standing on their heads between the pipes.

Boston pelted Schroeder with 32 shots in regulation and the New York goalie made 31 stops before Megan Keller got one past the Boston University product with just over a minute left to play in the third period.

Ironically, the save of the game was not by either Schroeder or Frankel. Boston forward Hannah Brandt broke in shorthanded with Taylor Girard in the sin bin for high sticking.

Brandt’s shot got through the legs of Schroeder, only to have New York defender Ella Shelton pluck the puck off the goal line and out of harm’s way.

Not to be outshined by her opponent, Frankel made 22 saves in the loss.

New York defeated Boston, 4-1, on Jan. 20. The two clubs will meet again on March 10 in Lowell, Mass.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Carpenter’s game-winner was her league-leading 12th point of the season. The Boston College product has six goals and six helpers in the inaugural PWHL season.

— Schroeder was sensational between the pipes for New York making 34 saves in the win.

— Keller potted her third goal of the season to tie the game for Boston with 1:04 left to play in regulation.

UP NEXT

Boston will look to bounce back from its two-game skid when it hosts Ottawa on Monday. Puck drop from Tsongas Center is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. ET, and you can watch the game on NESN.