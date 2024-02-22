PWHL Boston Wrap: Boston Ends Homestand With Victory Vs. Ottawa

LOWELL, Mass. — PWHL Boston wrapped up their six-game homestand with a 3-1 win over PWHL Ottawa at Tsongas Center on Wednesday night.

With the win, Boston improved to 3-2-2-4, while Ottawa dropped to 3-0-4-4 in the PWHL inaugural season.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Unlike Monday’s game against Ottawa, Boston took control of the game in the opening frame by not only opening the scoring but limiting its opponent to just two shots on goal through the first 14 minutes of the game.

Ottawa got the equalizer on its third shot of the game with 3:23 remaining in the first.

Even though Ottawa outshot Boston 14-7 in the second, Boston scored the lone goal of the period to put Boston up 2-1.

With the two clubs meeting for the second time this week, the physicality of the game ramped up the rivalry between Boston and Ottawa. Boston outhit Ottawa 23-14 in the game.

Both teams’ penalty kill units were perfect in the game. Boston couldn’t capitalize on its three opportunities, while Ottawa went 0-for-4 on the man advantage.

Aerin Frankel was solid between the pipes for Boston stopping 29 of 30 Ottawa shots, earning her third win of the season.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Loren Gabel got the scoring going for Boston with her fourth goal of the season.

A Loren Gabel 🚀 pic.twitter.com/MFkF2cxv8u — PWHL Boston (@PWHL_Boston) February 22, 2024

— Susanna Tapani recorded her first goal for PWHL Boston in the second period. It was her third of the season.

Just call her Susanna TIP-ani 😎 pic.twitter.com/TNSbtJjWDu — PWHL Boston (@PWHL_Boston) February 22, 2024

— Hilary Knight scored her second goal of the season to give Boston the 3-1 lead at 13:49 of the third period.

UP NEXT

Boston heads out to the North Star state to take on Minnesota on Sunday. Puck drop from the Xcel Energy Center is slated for 4 p.m. ET, and you can watch the game on NESN.