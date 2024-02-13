The Red Sox still have opportunities to upgrade their roster, but Boston manager Alex Cora already has number of spots filled in his lineup heading into 2024.

It starts with Trevor Story, whose projected to enter the season fully healthy for the first time since joining Boston. The Red Sox believe his presence should help everything else fall into place.

“The way he goes about his business, I think, is going to rub the people around him the right way,” Cora told members of the media in his first press conference of the season at JetBlue Park in Fort Myers, Fla. “He’s going to make (Rafael Devers) better, at second base we’re going to give Vaughn (Grissom) a chance to run away with the position. I do believe, athletic-wise, he’s capable of doing it, now we gotta get him up to speed with everything that goes on with that position. Triston (Casas), I believe he played well in the second part of the season, the first part of the season he wasn’t great”

Boston’s essentially set on the infield with Casas, Grissom, Story and Devers joined by catcher Connor Wong as the everyday starters. Masataka Yoshida is also penciled in to be the Red Sox’s primary designated hitter. The only question remaining has to do with the outfield.

“It’s not a given, but we have a pretty good idea,” Cora said. “I think we’re gonna be more athletic, more dynamic, now we’ve gotta make good plays and make good decisions.”

The Red Sox have a number of players who are firmly in contention for a spot, including Jarren Duran, Tyler O’Neil, Rob Refsnyder, Wilyer Abreu and Ceddanne Rafaela. Cora will eventually narrow down his primary starters, but it looks as though the majority of his lineup is set for the upcoming season.