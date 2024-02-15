Things might always be a little awkward between Tom Brady and Drew Bledsoe. After all, Brady’s legendary New England Patriots career came at the expense of Bledsoe’s.

But there doesn’t appear to be any bitterness between the two quarterbacks. To that end, Brady on Wednesday used Instagram to wish Bledsoe a happy 52nd birthday.

“HBD Drew Bledsoe,” Brady wrote in the comments section of a Patriots Instagram post.

Brady, 46, and Bledsoe are separated by just six years in age. Yet, Bledose’s been out of the NFL for 17 years, whereas Brady’s been out of the game for just one year. That probably says more about Brady than it does Bledsoe, who was a very good NFL quarterback over 15 seasons.

Brady’s days as a professional quarterback are over, but the future Hall of Famer won’t be far from the gridiron in 2024. The seven-time Super Bowl champion is preparing for his first season as one of FOX’s gameday broadcasters.