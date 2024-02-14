Tom Brady Weighs In On Travis Kelce-Andy Reid Super Bowl Spat

Travis Kelce and Andy Reid had the football world buzzing Sunday when they were briefly at odds during Super Bowl LVIII.

Tom Brady, however, didn’t make much of the incident.

Kelce chewed out Reid early in the second quarter at Allegiant Stadium after the star tight end watched the Chiefs commit a red-zone turnover from the sideline. Was it a bad look for one of the NFL’s most popular players? Sure, but Brady believes the anger came from a good place.

“There’s always little family issues and of course, I don’t mind seeing it ’cause I was a part of a lot of those things,” Brady said on the latest episode of his “Let’s Go!” podcast, as transcribed by NBC Boston. “Emotions are so high. You are definitely not centered and balanced. You’re not in a meditative state at that point. You are fully determined to go out there and to win. So I think a lot of the things that are said during the games, people should just let them fly off their back.”

Reid didn’t flinch after he drew Kelce’s ire, and he admittedly “loved” the intensity the nine-time Pro Bowl selection brought to football’s biggest stage. Brady commended the future Pro Football Hall of Fame coach for how he handled the situation.

“Coach Reid handled it just awesome, like he always does, ’cause he just said, ‘I was a little off balance and Travis is such a competitor,'” Brady said. “I love that because it just speaks to his leadership ability. It speaks to the self-confidence that Coach Reid has in himself, too, ’cause he doesn’t take that personally at all. He doesn’t look at that and feel like someone offended him.”

Kelce quickly moved on from the minor dustup, too. The Chiefs star rebounded from a lousy first half and posted game highs in both receptions and receiving yards as KC repeated as Super Bowl champions.