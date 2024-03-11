The Boston Bruins return to the ice against the St. Louis Blues on Monday night at TD Garden.

Boston, which has won three of its last four contests, is coming off a 5-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday. St. Louis has lost three straight, including a shutout defeat to the New York Rangers on Saturday.

The Bruins lineup will remain largely the same with Jeremy Swayman expected to get the start between the pipes.

Puck drop from TD Garden is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET, and you can watch it live on NESN after an hour of pregame coverage. Make sure to play NESN’s “Predict the Game” during Bruins-Blues for a chance to win a signed Jake DeBrusk jersey.

Story continues below advertisement

Here are the projected lines and defensive pairings for both teams.

BOSTON BRUINS (38-13-15)

Brad Marchand — Charlie Coyle — Jake DeBrusk

Danton Heinen — Pavel Zacha — David Pastrnak

James van Riemsdyk — Morgan Geekie — Trent Frederic

Jakub Lauko — Jesper Boqvist — Justin Brazeau

Matt Grzelcyk — Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm — Brandon Carlo

Mason Lohrei — Kevin Shattenkirk

Jeremy Swayman

Story continues below advertisement

ST. LOUIS BLUES (32-29-3)

Brayden Schenn — Robert Thomas — Jordan Kyrou

Zack Bolduc — Pavel Buchnevich — Jake Neighbours

Brandon Saad — Kevin Hayes — Kasperi Kapanen

Alexey Toropchenko — Oskar Sundqvist — Nathan Walker

Nick Leddy — Colton Parayko

Torey Krug — Matthew Kessel

Scott Perunovich — Justin Faulk

Joel Hofer

Presented by Berkshire Bank, the official bank of NESN’s Boston Bruins coverage.