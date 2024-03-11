The Boston Bruins return to the ice against the St. Louis Blues on Monday night at TD Garden.
Boston, which has won three of its last four contests, is coming off a 5-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday. St. Louis has lost three straight, including a shutout defeat to the New York Rangers on Saturday.
The Bruins lineup will remain largely the same with Jeremy Swayman expected to get the start between the pipes.
Puck drop from TD Garden is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET, and you can watch it live on NESN after an hour of pregame coverage. Make sure to play NESN’s “Predict the Game” during Bruins-Blues for a chance to win a signed Jake DeBrusk jersey.
Here are the projected lines and defensive pairings for both teams.
BOSTON BRUINS (38-13-15)
Brad Marchand — Charlie Coyle — Jake DeBrusk
Danton Heinen — Pavel Zacha — David Pastrnak
James van Riemsdyk — Morgan Geekie — Trent Frederic
Jakub Lauko — Jesper Boqvist — Justin Brazeau
Matt Grzelcyk — Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm — Brandon Carlo
Mason Lohrei — Kevin Shattenkirk
Jeremy Swayman
ST. LOUIS BLUES (32-29-3)
Brayden Schenn — Robert Thomas — Jordan Kyrou
Zack Bolduc — Pavel Buchnevich — Jake Neighbours
Brandon Saad — Kevin Hayes — Kasperi Kapanen
Alexey Toropchenko — Oskar Sundqvist — Nathan Walker
Nick Leddy — Colton Parayko
Torey Krug — Matthew Kessel
Scott Perunovich — Justin Faulk
Joel Hofer
