The Boston Bruins return to the ice and will face the Toronto Maple Leafs in an Original Six matchup at Scotiabank Arena on Monday night.
Boston is coming off a 5-1 loss to the New York Islanders on Saturday while Toronto has won nine of its last 10 games after a 4-3 shootout win over the New York Rangers on Saturday.
The Black and Gold continue to search for momentum having lost four of their last five games, two of those coming in overtime with another in a shootout. A win over the Maple Leafs before returning to Boston for a four-game homestand could go a long way for the B’s.
Puck drop from Scotiabank Arena is set for 7 p.m. ET, and you can watch it live on NESN after an hour of pregame coverage.
Here are the projected lines and pairings for both teams.
BOSTON BRUINS (35-13-14)
Brad Marchand — Charlie Coyle — David Pastrnak
James van Riemsdyk — Morgan Geekie — Jake DeBrusk
Danton Heinen — Jesper Boqvist — Trent Frederic
Jakub Lauko — Marc McLaughlin — Justin Brazeau
Matt Grzelcyk — Charlie McAvoy
Mason Lohrei — Brandon Carlo
Parker Wotherspoon — Kevin Shattenkirk
Jeremy Swayman
TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS (35-17-8)
Matthew Knies — Auston Matthews — Mitchell Marner
Tyler Bertuzzi — Max Domi — William Nylander
Bobby McMann — John Tavares — Calle Jarnkrok
Pontus Holmberg — David Kampf — Ryan Reaves
Morgan Rielly — Ilya Lyubushkin
TJ Brodie — Timothy Liljegren
Simon Benoit — Jake McCabe
Joseph Woll
