The Boston Bruins return to the ice and will face the Toronto Maple Leafs in an Original Six matchup at Scotiabank Arena on Monday night.

Boston is coming off a 5-1 loss to the New York Islanders on Saturday while Toronto has won nine of its last 10 games after a 4-3 shootout win over the New York Rangers on Saturday.

The Black and Gold continue to search for momentum having lost four of their last five games, two of those coming in overtime with another in a shootout. A win over the Maple Leafs before returning to Boston for a four-game homestand could go a long way for the B’s.

Puck drop from Scotiabank Arena is set for 7 p.m. ET, and you can watch it live on NESN after an hour of pregame coverage. Make sure to play NESN’s “Predict the Game” to win a signed David Pastrnak jersey.

Story continues below advertisement

Here are the projected lines and pairings for both teams.

BOSTON BRUINS (35-13-14)

Brad Marchand — Charlie Coyle — David Pastrnak

James van Riemsdyk — Morgan Geekie — Jake DeBrusk

Danton Heinen — Jesper Boqvist — Trent Frederic

Jakub Lauko — Marc McLaughlin — Justin Brazeau

Matt Grzelcyk — Charlie McAvoy

Mason Lohrei — Brandon Carlo

Parker Wotherspoon — Kevin Shattenkirk

Jeremy Swayman

Story continues below advertisement

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS (35-17-8)

Matthew Knies — Auston Matthews — Mitchell Marner

Tyler Bertuzzi — Max Domi — William Nylander

Bobby McMann — John Tavares — Calle Jarnkrok

Pontus Holmberg — David Kampf — Ryan Reaves

Morgan Rielly — Ilya Lyubushkin

TJ Brodie — Timothy Liljegren

Simon Benoit — Jake McCabe

Joseph Woll

Presented by Berkshire Bank, the official bank of NESN’s Boston Bruins coverage.