The Boston Bruins will take the ice against the Ottawa Senators for the second game of their three-game homestand at TD Garden on Tuesday night.
The Black and Gold currently lead the NHL in points (95) after earning wins in four of their last five games. Meanwhile, the Senators sit in last place in the Atlantic Division and are coming off a 7-2 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday.
Kevin Shattenkirk will re-enter the lineup after sitting out the last two games. Shattenkirk will play on Boston’s third defensive pairing alongside Andrew Peeke. Danton Heinen will shift back to the left wing and play with Pavel Zacha in the center and David Pastrnak on the opposite wing.
Puck drop from TD Garden is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET, and you can watch it on NESN after a full hour of pregame coverage. Make sure to also play NESN’s “Predict The Game” for a chance to win a signed Charlie McAvoy jersey.
Here are the projected lines and defensive pairings for both teams:
BOSTON BRUINS (40-14-15)
Brad Marchand — Charlie Coyle — Jake DeBrusk
Danton Heinen — Pavel Zacha — David Pastrnak
Trent Frederic — Morgan Geekie — Justin Brazeau
Jakub Lauko — Jesper Boqvist — John Beecher
Matt Grzelcyk — Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm — Brandon Carlo
Kevin Shattenkirk — Andrew Peeke
Linus Ullmark
OTTAWA SENATORS (28-34-4)
Brady Tkachuk — Shane Pinto — Drake Batherson
Mathieu Joseph — Tim Stutzle — Claude Giroux
Ridly Grieg — Zack Ostapchuk — Dominik Kubalik
Boris Katchouk — Mark Kastelic — Parker Kelly
Jake Sanderson — Artem Zub
Thomas Chabot — Erik Brannstrom
Jakob Chychrun — Jacob Bernard-Docker
Joonas Korpisalo
