The Boston Bruins will take the ice against the Ottawa Senators for the second game of their three-game homestand at TD Garden on Tuesday night.

The Black and Gold currently lead the NHL in points (95) after earning wins in four of their last five games. Meanwhile, the Senators sit in last place in the Atlantic Division and are coming off a 7-2 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday.

Kevin Shattenkirk will re-enter the lineup after sitting out the last two games. Shattenkirk will play on Boston’s third defensive pairing alongside Andrew Peeke. Danton Heinen will shift back to the left wing and play with Pavel Zacha in the center and David Pastrnak on the opposite wing.

Puck drop from TD Garden is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET, and you can watch it on NESN after a full hour of pregame coverage.

Here are the projected lines and defensive pairings for both teams:

BOSTON BRUINS (40-14-15)

Brad Marchand — Charlie Coyle — Jake DeBrusk

Danton Heinen — Pavel Zacha — David Pastrnak

Trent Frederic — Morgan Geekie — Justin Brazeau

Jakub Lauko — Jesper Boqvist — John Beecher

Matt Grzelcyk — Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm — Brandon Carlo

Kevin Shattenkirk — Andrew Peeke

Linus Ullmark

OTTAWA SENATORS (28-34-4)

Brady Tkachuk — Shane Pinto — Drake Batherson

Mathieu Joseph — Tim Stutzle — Claude Giroux

Ridly Grieg — Zack Ostapchuk — Dominik Kubalik

Boris Katchouk — Mark Kastelic — Parker Kelly

Jake Sanderson — Artem Zub

Thomas Chabot — Erik Brannstrom

Jakob Chychrun — Jacob Bernard-Docker

Joonas Korpisalo

