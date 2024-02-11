Bill Belichick Rumors: When Coach Could Return To NFL Sidelines

During Super Bowl week, Bill Belichick remains as one of the NFL’s prominent stories, leading up to an event has been no stranger to during his future Hall of Fame career.

After bringing six Super Bowl titles to the New England Patriots, Belichick parted ways with the franchise. Surprisingly, NFL teams with head coaching vacancies chose to pass on Belichick, leaving the 71-year-old without a sideline to roam for the 2024 season.

Given that Belichick operates in the manner of someone still looking to coach in the NFL, the question becomes when he can find a new team to lead. In a notebook column, ESPN’s Dan Graziano echoed rumors that Belichick may have to wait until 2025.

“He’s prepared to take a year off and will gear up for the 2025 cycle,” Graziano wrote.

The next steps come after near matches with the Atlanta Falcons and the Washington Commanders, Graziano added.

Belichick will have plenty of ways to keep himself busy during his current coaching absence. Will he simply study the league from home? Or could he return to the analyst chair to work in television?

While Belichick prepares his next move, Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid could further chase the former Patriots coach’s legacy if he wins Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday.