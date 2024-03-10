David Pastrnak Knows Bruins Can’t ‘Get Too Comfortable’

The Boston Bruins have won three of their last four games, securing seven of eight points in the contests after going 1-4 in the previous five.

Despite Boston finding its game and success as of late, David Pastrnak doesn’t want the team to become complacent down the stretch.

“You can never get too comfortable in this league no matter what,” Pastrnak told reporters after the Bruins defeated the Penguins on Saturday afternoon. “You lose or win, you come in the next day prepared to work, and in this room, you might have a better mood the next day after wins, but you show up to the rink ready to work and to get better as a team. That’s our mentality.”

Pastrnak scored his 40th goal of the season in Boston’s 5-1 victory over Pittsburgh. It’s the Czechnia native’s third straight season and fourth of his career that he’s tallied 40 or more goals.

“I won’t take it for granted. It’s my job to score goals. But, at the same time, I play in the best league in the world, so I don’t take it for granted,” Pastrnak said.

One day removed from the NHL trade deadline, the Bruins got contributions from the two players, Linus Ullmark and Jake DeBrusk, who were subjected to rumors across the league. Ullmark made 38 saves for his 17th win of the season, while DeBrusk scored his 15th goal of the season after assisting on Pastrnak’s tally in the first.

“They had a hell of a game. They are a big part of our team,” Pastrnak said. “And they showed it today. (I’m) happy that they are here.”

The Bruins made two additions to the roster when general manager Don Sweeney added veteran forward Pat Maroon and right-hand defenseman Andrew Peeke to help Boston bolster its size.

“It’s always a little stressful, but you can feel the relief, the energy the day after the trade deadline,” Pastrnak said. “This is the group we are moving forward with and we are all excited. We got two new guys and (we are) excited to make them comfortable right away and build something big toward the playoffs.”

Pastrnak added: “We are happy with our group and we put in some good games lately in a row. … Keep moving forward, keep getting better as a team.”