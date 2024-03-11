The New York Giants turned to a former New England Patriots player to provide offensive line depth.

The Giants signed offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor to a two-year, $14 million deal on the first day of the NFL’s legal tampering period on Monday, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Eluemunor, 29, spent two seasons with the Patriots from 2019-2020. He appeared in 22 games for New England, including starting eight contests in 2020.

The 6-foot-4, 330-pounder became a mainstay upfront for the Las Vegas Raiders the past two seasons. He started in all 17 games for the Raiders in 2022 and followed that up by starting 14 games this past season. Eluemunor was a critical piece in a Las Vegas offensive line that allowed the fifth-fewest sacks in the NFL in 2023.

Eluemunor now heads back East to join a Giants team that lost Saquon Barkley to the Philadelphia Eagles. New York clearly made its offensive line a priority — it allowed 85 sacks a season ago — as Eluemunor wasn’t the only lineman the Giants signed Monday.

The Giants handed out an even bigger contract to former Green Bay Packers guard Jon Runyan. Runyan received a three-year, $30 million contract with $17 million guaranteed, per Schefter.

The Patriots need to address their offensive line this offseason as well, but have yet to make any notable moves on that front.