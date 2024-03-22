The second day of March Madness is underway, as the first round of the 2024 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament continues Friday.

The No. 12-seeded James Madison Dukes of the Sun Belt Conference meet the No. 5-seeded Wisconsin Badgers of the Big 10 Conference on Friday night in Brooklyn.

James Madison rolled through the season with a 31-3 record and punched their ticket to the tournament with a 91-71 win over Arkansas State in the conference championship game. As for Wisconsin, the Badgers enter at 22-13 as they look to shake off a loss to Illinois in their conference championship game.

The winner advances to the second round in Brooklyn to face either No. 4-seeded Duke or No. 13-seeded Vermont on Sunday.

Tipoff is set for 9:40 p.m. ET from Barclays Center.

Here’s how to watch the James Madison vs. Wisconsin matchup:

When: Friday, March 22, at 9:40 p.m. ET
TV: CBS
Stream: FuboTV — free trial | Paramount+

Featured image via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images