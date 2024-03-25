Patriots Will Make This Noteworthy Jersey Change In 2024 Season

The Patriots will have a new look in the 2024 season in many more ways than one.

New England will be led by a new starting quarterback in the upcoming campaign, whether it be veteran Jacoby Brissett or a rookie taken in next month’s draft. The Patriots also will work under a new coaching staff, spearheaded by first-year head coach Jerod Mayo.

Mayo has made a number of changes and adjustments since replacing Bill Belichick in January, and he revealed another one Monday morning. Speaking with reporters at the NFL annual meeting, Mayo announced Patriots captains will don the “C” patch on their jerseys in his first season at the helm.

New England was one of the few teams to not implement captains jersey patches ever since the NFL introduced them in 2007. With the Patriots now set to join the rest of the league, the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens are in line to be the NFL’s only teams without captains patches.

It remains to be seen which players will be the first to rock a captains emblem for the Patriots, but we know there will be at least two new members of New England’s leadership group in 2024. A pair of 2023 captains — Mac Jones and Matthew Slater — no longer are with the team.

Under Belichick, the Patriots typically announced their captains in the week leading up to the season opener. It’s unclear if Mayo will follow the same timeline as his predecessor.