Jets Reportedly Bring In New Backup QB For Aaron Rodgers

The New York Jets ensured late Monday night that if Aaron Rodgers suffers another injury next season, they won’t have to turn to Zach Wilson as his backup.

The Jets added a veteran signal-caller to their quarterback room by agreeing to terms with Tyrod Taylor, according to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero. CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson reported Taylor received a two-year deal from New York.

Taylor will bring plenty of experience to his role with the Jets as he has played 13 NFL seasons. The 34-year-old knows what it’s like to play in New York, too, having suited up for the Giants the last two seasons.

Taylor, who had a starting job with the Buffalo Bills for three seasons in the mid-2010s before primarily becoming a backup, appeared in 11 games for the struggling Giants this past season. He posted a 2-3 record in five starts and completed 64.4% of his passes for 1,341 yards with five touchdowns and three interceptions.

Story continues below advertisement

The Jets will be Taylor’s seventh team of his career as besides for the Bills and Giants, he’s also played for the Baltimore Ravens, Los Angeles Chargers, Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans.

Getting a quality backup was a priority for the Jets this offseason given the incompetent play of Zach Wilson, who went 12-21 as a starter since being drafted No. 2 overall in 2021. While Rodgers is in line to return from his Achilles tear that knocked him out just minutes into his debut with the Jets, it’s unclear how the 40-year-old will bounce back from such a significant injury. The Jets should feel more comfortable turning to Taylor if Rodgers can’t play for any reason throughout next season.

Wilson is entering the final year of his rookie contract this upcoming season. And now that the Jets have brought in Taylor, it feels like Wilson’s time with the organization is truly numbered.