The Athletic’s Dianna Russini on Monday explained how the “entire league” was waiting on a verdict for Kirk Cousins, as the quarterback’s decision would “shape so much” of this year’s NFL free agency.

Well, the football world didn’t have to wait very long for the veteran quarterback to show his hand.

A little over two hours after the league’s tampering period opened, Cousins’ agent revealed the four-time Pro Bowl selection agreed to a four-year deal with the Falcons. Cousins heads to Atlanta after six seasons in Minnesota, where his final Vikings campaign was derailed due to a torn Achilles in late October.

The Falcons spent big to get the veteran, too, giving him a four-year deal worth up to $180 million that includes $100 million guaranteed, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The 35-year-old presents a significant quarterback upgrade for the Falcons, who are flush with offensive talent but were plagued by underwhelming play behind center last season from Desmond Ridder and Taylor Heinicke. Drake London, Kyle Pitts and Bijan Robinson now will have the opportunity to work with a QB who eclipsed 4,000 passing yards in seven seasons to date.

Of course, the bigger story here might be how Cousins taking his talents to Atlanta impacts the rest of the league. The Falcons no longer are a potential landing spot for Justin Fields and it remains to be seen how the Vikings will turn the page at quarterback.