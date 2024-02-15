Rob Parker believes the 49ers should bring in Bill Belichick.

No, not to replace the recently departed Steve Wilks as San Francisco’s defensive coordinator. Parker wants to see Belichick run the show in the Bay Area.

The veteran talking head believes Kyle Shanahan is a “choker” who should be fired in wake of the Niners’ overtime loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII. Of course, Sunday’s contest marked the second time Shanahan’s side fell to Patrick Mahomes and company on football’s biggest stage after holding a double-digit lead.

And in Parker’s hypothetical, John Lynch should give Belichick a buzz once Shanahan is shown the door.

“Here’s my big plan: Fire Kyle Shanahan and hire Bill Belichick,” Parker said Wednesday on FOX Sports Radio. “He’s sitting there! He will get you over the top! Bill Belichick is the way for the 49ers to finally win again. Belichick knows how to win, he knows how to close games out. That’s why it’s worth making the move. Bill Belichick is known for defense. The reason they haven’t been able to win is A), they don’t run the ball when you need it, and B) their defense has given up double-digit leads in the final 10 minutes in three Super Bowls. Bill Belichick is the right guy.”

Would Belichick want to coach the 49ers? Well, how could he not? San Francisco is loaded on both sides of the ball and rosters a starting quarterback who Belichick could control. The organization also carries a high level of cachet, which might matter to the documented football history buff.

But there is virtually no chance the Niners cut bait with Shanahan. The “choker” label admittedly is appropriate for the 44-year-old, but his track record of shortcomings under the bright lights doesn’t warrant removal. San Francisco reached at least the NFC Championship Game in four of Shanahan’s first seven seasons, a mark of a coach who’s worth keeping around.

So while it’s a fun hypothetical, don’t count on Belichick donning scarlet red and gold gear come fall.