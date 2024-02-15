All signs point toward Bill Belichick not having an NFL job during the 2024 season, but an opportunity might have opened up with the 49ers.

San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed to reporters in a conference call that Steve Wilks will not return as defensive coordinator after one season. The Niners defense ranked fourth in DVOA and 10th in EPA/play, but they allowed Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs to come back and beat them in overtime to win Super Bowl LVIII.

Wilks’ share of the blame is debatable, but San Francisco will be looking for a new voice on the defensive side of the ball, and Belichick’s name has been thrown around among 49ers fans and media.

The Athletic’s Matt Barrows cited the mutual respect between Belichick and Shanahan — though there might be past friction between the coaches — but would that be enough to entice Belichick to take on a role he hasn’t served since 1999?

The idea seems crazy on the surface. It’s very rare for coaches of Belichick’s tenure to take a step down and settle for a coordinator job. While the idea of the former New England Patriots head coach working with Fred Warner, Nick Bosa and Chase Young sounds alluring, it’s hard to fathom the 71-year-old being so desperate for a job that he’d take a defensive coordinator position.

However, that’s the situation Belichick might be in after he went through this year’s head coach search cycle without a job. The Atlanta Falcons seemed like a possibility, but his reported desire to maintain full control of a franchise spooked teams away from him after he parted ways with the Patriots.

Another question to consider is why would Shanahan allow a personality like Belichick on his sideline. There would be immediate fear about the locker room dynamics in San Francisco, and even though the 49ers made two Super Bowls and four conference championships in seven seasons under Shanahan, they still haven’t won the big one. If the Niners fail to win a Super Bowl next season, would Belichick’s presence convince John Lynch and ownership to fire Shanahan and insert Belichick? Brock Purdy already gets Tom Brady comparisons, and a front office could convince themselves Belichick is the man to get the team over the hurdle.

It’s all purely speculation, but it’s also the most important factor to consider. There’s no doubt Belichick still is one of the best defensive minds in the NFL, and a coordinator position would put less stress on needing to connect with players, important given the debate over where he can relate to the modern player. However, the internal dynamics might be too much for a franchise that largely stays out of the spotlight when it comes to outside-of-the-field drama.

The cap situation could get dicey for San Francisco with key players due for extensions, so the Super Bowl window is narrow. That could force the 49ers to make a desperate move of some kind, and Belichick would at least need to be on fans’ radar even if the possibility of him as defensive coordinator is slim to none.