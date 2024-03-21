Could Patriots Draft Wideout Who Models Game After Tee Higgins?

If the Patriots strike out on Tee Higgins, who they’ve been linked to this offseason, perhaps New England would make a splash for a prospect that models his game after the Cincinnati Bengals wideout.

“Growing up it was Julio Jones, but now I would say more like Tee Higgins,” LSU product Brian Thomas Jr. told reporters during the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, per Chat Sports.

Thomas is considered one of the top receiver prospects in a loaded class. NFL draft guru Daniel Jeremiah ranked Thomas as his No. 16 prospect, the fourth receiver after a consensus top three of Marvin Harrison Jr., Malik Nabers and Rome Odunze.

“(I) just like the things he does, his route-running,” Thomas said in reference to Higgins. “Him being more more my size and he’s a great route-runner, just how he gets open and how he’s able to beat 1-on-1.”

Thomas, a native of Louisiana, measured at 6-foot-3 and 209 pounds during the combine. The 25-year-old Higgins, who reportedly requested to be traded by the Bengals this offseason, is a similar 6-foot-4 and 219 pounds.

Thomas also ran a 4.33 40-yard dash with 38.5-inch vertical. He’s a big receiver who can line up inside and outside and defeat press coverage with his explosiveness. Jeremiah believes he has the upside to develop into a No. 1 wideout for whichever team drafts him.

The Patriots could use that type of receiver, despite re-signing Kendrick Bourne and signing K.J. Osborn in free agency. Whether it’s someone on the trade market like Higgins or in the draft like Thomas, New England could use a WR1 boost.

Thomas confirmed he met with the Patriots during the combine.

“It was great, just being able to be in there with them, I’d say it was great,” he said. “Just talking a lot of football, really.”

When asked what separates him from the other receivers in the loaded class, Thomas said: “Me being able to go out there and pick up on the little things, catch up on the little things faster.”

Should the Patriots be all-in on Thomas, though, it’s fair to question how they land him. New England is expected to use its No. 3 overall pick on a quarterback. Given Thomas is a first-round talent at a premium position, it’s unlikely he will be on the board when the Patriots are back on the clock at No. 34.

However, with eight total picks, including a high second-rounder, the Patriots might be able to trade back into the first round should Thomas surprisingly slide. And adding that kind of explosiveness in the draft is the only way the Patriots will be able to accomplish the offseason goal they set for themselves.