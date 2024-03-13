Patriots Rumors: Unheralded Tight End Taking Talents To NFC West

The New England Patriots took care of identifying their top tight ends before the start of the new NFL league year, re-signing team captain Hunter Henry and reportedly bringing in Austin Hooper on Tuesday night.

Those signings limited a future for Pharaoh Brown, who will continue his career away from New England on a new deal with the Seattle Seahawks, per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. Fowler added that Brown’s deal is for one year with a $3.2 million base. He can earn up to $3.9 million.

Brown came out of nowhere for the Patriots, sparking the offense with a handful of chunk plays during the 2023 season. His standout play came off of play-action on a 58-yard catch-and-run for a touchdown in a 15-10 victory over the New York Jets in Week 3. Brown averaged 16 yards per catch on just 13 receptions, though every one seemed to have a significant impact with the Patriots.

Brown served as the No. 3 tight end last season behind Henry and Mike Gesicki, who reportedly heads to the AFC North with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Story continues below advertisement

Seattle will be the 29-year-old’s fifth team since entering the NFL in 2017 along with the Patriots, the Houston Texans, the Cleveland Browns and the Oakland Raiders (prior to moving to Las Vegas).

Brown becomes the latest addition for quarterback Geno Smith while the Patriots move forward with a rejuvenated two-tight end set.