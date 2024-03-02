PWHL Boston Wrap: Montreal Flexes Muscles In Win

PWHL Boston dropped yet another game to PWHL Montreal on Saturday afternoon, suffering a 3-1 loss at Verdun Auditorium.

Boston fell to 4-2-2-5, while Montreal improved to 6-3-3-2.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The PWHL did a fairly decent job at creating parity in its first season, which was something it clearly wanted to do.

Montreal has a different gear, though.

It’s apparent when watching that PWHL Montreal is the best team whenever they step out onto the ice. Marie-Philip Poulin is arguably the best player in the league. They’ve got more wins than anyone else, and when they do lose, you’ve got to take them to an extra period.

Boston is good, as are most of the teams in the league, but as we continue moving throughout the season it’s becoming clear that Montreal is the team to beat.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Poulin continued to show why she’s in contention for the crown of best player in the PWHL, scoring once and dishing out a pair of assists to have a hand in all three Montreal goals.

— Mélodie Daoust scored one goal and was a plus-three Saturday, leading all skaters in plus-minus in her PWHL debut.

— Hilary Knight scored Boston’s lone goal. The 34-year-old now has three on the season.

UP NEXT

PWHL Boston will stay north of the border for a bit, as they’re scheduled to take on PWHL Toronto this Wednesday. Boston and Toronto will drop the puck at 7 p.m. ET from Mattamy Athletic Centre. You can catch the game on NESN.