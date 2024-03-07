An unsung standout from the final stretch of the 2023 season is on track to return for a full season with the Patriots.

Alex Austin on Thursday announced on social media he agreed to re-sign with New England.

“It’s official. I’m back for another one!! Can’t wait to turn up with y’all this season,” Austin posted on X. “Let’s run it! #ForeverNE”

The Patriots also plan on picking up Tyrone Wheatley’s option, according to MassLive’s Mark Daniels.

New England signed Austin during Week 7 after it placed Kendrick Bourne on injured reserve. The 2023 seventh-round pick debuted in Week 11 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and his play over the final five games of the regular season impressed the coaching staff. The 22-year-old continued to gain playing time as injuries in the secondary grew and as J.C. Jackson unofficially received internal punishment from the team.

The cornerback also has connections to the Patriots through Willie McGinest, who is close friends with his mother. It’s why Austin calls the franchise legend “uncle.”

Wheatley was acquired during the preseason from the Cleveland Browns in exchange for Pierre Strong Jr. The 27-year-old only played two games before he was placed on injured reserve due to a knee injury.

New England will also focus on other internal free agents to re-sign with Kyle Dugger receiving the transition tag and Michael Onwenu viewed as a high priority.