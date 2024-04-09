BOSTON — Alex Cora has to feel good, all things considered, as the Boston Red Sox take the field at Fenway Park for the first time in 2024.

Despite a 10-game West Coast road trip and a “significant” injury to starting shortstop Trevor Story, the Red Sox weathered the storm to go 7-3 away from home to begin the season. Players appear to be having fun while getting the job done on the field, confirming the manager’s preseason thoughts about a positive chemistry within this group.

“Looking forward to this one,” Cora told reporters at Fenway Park on Tuesday morning. “I know we make jokes about the vibe, but the vibe is real. Excited about the team. We got to go out there and play. It’s fun.”

In addition to the home opener against the Baltimore Orioles, Fenway Park plays host to several ceremonies on Tuesday. They will include a celebration of the 2004 World Series team while the organization also will pay tribute to the legacy of Tim Wakefield, who died in October.

“It should be a special day,” Cora added. “There’s going to be a lot of emotions.”

As the current ballclub attempts to exceed expectations and find a run of their own, there’s plenty to learn from with former Red Sox heroes back in the ballpark.

“That team changed the perception of this franchise,” Cora said. “What they did was amazing. To bounce back from 2003 and being down three is remarkable. In this sport, it’s very hard to do.”

As for Wakefield, Cora’s former teammate became a legend around the organization for his on-field play, his value as the ultimate teammate and his unique ability to embrace the community.

“With Wake, it’s for everyone to pay tribute,” Cora offered. “It should be special. I know there will probably be a moment of silence. It should be the other way around with a standing ovation and a loud one. He deserves it. Stacy deserves it. The kids, too. It’s going to be a lot of mixed emotions. Then, we’ve got the game, too. It should be a great day for all of us.”

The Red Sox host the Orioles on Tuesday at 2:10 p.m. ET. You can catch the game, plus nearly two hours of pregame coverage, on NESN.