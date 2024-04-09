The Boston Red Sox are off to a hot start in 2024, with a solid 10-game West Coast road trip to open the season.

Boston takes the field this year during the 20th anniversary of arguably the most important team in franchise history: the 2004 World Series champions, a group that famously broke the “Curse of the Bambino.”

That Red Sox crew, loaded with talent and fan favorites, finally got over the hump to bring home Boston’s first championship in 86 years. The team laid out quite the blueprint for successful baseball, with lessons that can still be applied two decades later.

As players of the past and present share the field Tuesday at Fenway Park, for the Red Sox’s 2024 home opener, here are three lessons the current squad can put to practice from the 2004 championship team.

Starting pitching lays the foundation

The 2004 Red Sox had a variety of contributors who helped put together the third-best ERA in the American League. From superstar Pedro Martinez leading the rotation to Derek Lowe’s postseason heroics to win all three clinching games, Boston set the tone with starting pitching. That rotation emphasized pitching deep into ballgames and consistently giving the Red Sox a chance to win.

The starting rotation for the 2024 Red Sox offered the greatest uncertainty entering the season, especially after losing newcomer Lucas Giolito for the year. So far, Boston’s starters have stepped up — and then some.

Red Sox starters posted at least five innings with two earned runs or less through the first turn of the rotation, posting the best ERA in the sport in the first week of the MLB season. The group of Brayan Bello, Nick Pivetta, Kutter Crawford, Garrett Whitlock and Tanner Houck has to be the backbone of Boston’s competitive chances in 2024.

Depth, durability and health will all be priorities, just as they were in 2004 when the Red Sox had five pitchers make 29 or more starts.

Team chemistry matters

The 2004 team had as much fun as any in Red Sox history. Kevin Millar had handshakes with what seemed like everybody. Johnny Damon let his hair loose. And the trio of David Ortiz, Manny Ramirez and Pedro Martinez flashed superstar smiles all season long at Fenway Park.

The players cared for each other, which always showed at the ballpark, and they constantly made sure they had fun playing the game they loved.

The 2024 Red Sox are certainly doing their part to establish a healthy environment early in the season. There’s been pregame dance circles and a new on-base celebration that have validated Alex Cora’s belief that vibes are fantastic to start 2024.

Winning always helps the mood around the ballclub. Nevertheless, the Red Sox are finding their chemistry early in 2024.

Trust the right manager

Terry Francona instantly set the tone in 2004, allowing his players to be themselves and finding the way to get the best out of the Red Sox roster. Francona ultimately led Boston to the World Series

Who else has done that? Alex Cora, the current manager in Boston.

The Red Sox won another championship during Cora’s debut in 2018. When Cora’s had a healthy team to work with (realistically only in 2018 and 2021), the baseline was a berth in the American League Championship Series.

If Boston can defy the odds and find its way to the postseason, Cora knows what it takes to navigate his team to a title.