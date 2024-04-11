Recent Red Sox Call Up Already Dealing With Wrist Injury

BOSTON — With Trevor Story injured, the Red Sox hoped that Romy Gonzalez could help stabilize the infield when they called him up ahead of their home opener this week.

But it’s unclear if Gonzalez will even be available to the Red Sox in the short-term as their rash of injuries continue.

Gonzalez was seen with a brace on his left wrist Thursday after suffering an injury in Wednesday’s night loss. Gonzalez will get X-rays and was supposed to be in the lineup for Boston’s series finale against the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday night at Fenway Park.

“He woke up this morning sore,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said prior to facing the Orioles. “It was on that play he made, pushing himself up. He didn’t feel like there was something going on yesterday, and this morning he woke up that way. We’ll see where we’re at. He was actually playing third and we had to scratch him.”

Cora was unsure if Gonzalez needs to spend time on the injured list. He played in just two games for the Red Sox, collecting one hit in four at-bats. He was on a tear with Triple-A Worcester to begin the season, batting .321 with three home runs and 10 RBIs in seven games.

Gonzalez is just the latest member of the Red Sox dealing with an injury. Trevor Story’s season is already over as he’s set for shoulder surgery. Nick Pivetta currently is on the 15-day IL due to a right elbow flexor strain. Rafael Devers could join Pivetta there, as he’s nursing a nagging shoulder injury.

Gonzalez was supposed to provide a solution to Boston’s infield questions with Story sidelined. But if he’s out for an extended period of time, it will leave Cora to pick up the pieces and find another answer.

“It’s why I’m the manager. That’s my job. It is part of it,” Cora said. “You don’t want injuries to happen, but this is where we’re at right now. Romy had a great game yesterday and then that happens. With Raffy obviously, he’s so important. The Trevor thing, it happens. We just got to keep grinding, keep going like I said. The beauty of MLB and the hard part of MLB is 162 (games). You got to show up every day with whatever you have and keep going. Can’t stop.”

Bobby Dalbec, who was optioned to Worcester to make room for Gonzalez on the active roster, would be a candidate to be recalled by the Red Sox if Gonzalez does make a trip to the IL.