The Boston Red Sox continue their 10-game road trip as they open a three-game series against the Oakland Athletics on Monday night.

Boston is coming off a season-opening split against the Seattle Mariners, including a 5-1 win at T-Mobile Park on Sunday. Oakland lost three of its first four games against the Cleveland Guardians.

The Red Sox will give the ball to right-hander Tanner Houck, who will make his first start of the season. Boston’s starting staff was exceptional during its opening series, and surely the ballclub hopes it can keep it going with Houck on the hill.

Ceddanne Rafaela represents Boston’s only lineup change as the center fielder will bat eighth and replace Wilyer Abreu in the grass.

Story continues below advertisement

Joe Boyle will get the start for the Athletics.

First pitch from Oakland Coliseum is set for 9:40 p.m. ET. You can watch the game on NESN, following an hour of pregame coverage.

Check out the lineups for both teams here:

BOSTON RED SOX (2-2)

Jarren Duran, LF

Rafael Devers, 3B

Trevor Story, SS

Triston Casas, 1B

Tyler O’Neil, RF

Masataka Yoshida, DH

Enmanuel Valdez, 2B

Ceddanne Rafaela, CF

Reese McGuire, C

Story continues below advertisement

Tanner Houck, RHP (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

OAKLAND ATHLETICS (1-3)

Ryan Noda, 1B

JJ Bleday, CF

Zack Gelof, 2B

Seth Brown, LF

Brent Rooker, DH

Abraham Toro, 3B

Shea Langeliers, C

Lawrence Butler, RF

Darell Hernaiz, SS

Joe Boyle (0-0, 0.00 ERA)