The New England Patriots wouldn’t have been able to build their dynasty had it not been for the organization’s ability to select elite talent in the NFL Draft.

Whether it’s picking Tom Brady 199th overall in 2000, Julian Edelman in the seventh round in 2009 or Vince Wilfork in 2004, New England’s got plenty to celebrate. However, that’s just one side of the coin. Especially in recent years, the Patriots haven’t been on their A-game when it comes to introducing new talent, and in some cases, it’s backfired massively.

Among the bunch are a few “what-ifs” that could leave any New Englander teary-eyed, hugging their No. 12 jersey while clinging onto optimism moving forward. With no Bill Belichick, no clear-cut starting quarterback or big-time offseason splash, the Patriots enter the 2024 draft in dicey territory.

For now, here’s a list of the five biggest mistakes New England (ideally) will look to avoid next Thursday:

Defensive end, Kenneth Sims (1982-89)

Sims never lived up to the inherited expectations of being selected No. 1 overall in his draft class, which plays a major factor.

Drafted out of Texas, Sims was projected to grow into one of the league’s next great defensive ends. But that was far from the case for the ex-Longhorns stud.

Best known for a poor locker room attitude, Sims logged only 17 career sacks through eight seasons with the Patriots. He spent nearly a decade in New England failing, even going as far as turning a bold phrase into comedic material for Sims’ many doubters.

“Game Day” Sims became a huge mockery and a memorable name behind what’s now remembered as one of New England’s all-time biggest mistakes.

Sims was cut in 1990 by the Patriots after being charged with possession of cocaine and showing up to training camp out of shape.

Defensive back, Ras-I Dowling (2011-12)

When Dowling arrived in Foxboro with concerns about being injury-prone at the University of Virginia, the 33rd overall pick of the 2011 draft lived up to that (and that only) in New England.

Dowling’s red-flag injury history in college followed him to the NFL, leading the ex-prospect out of Gillette Stadium.

In the blink of an eye, Dowling was cut by the Patriots in 2013 after failing to record a single interception and playing just nine games in two seasons. He finished off a brief stint in New England with only 10 tackles.

Wide receiver, Aaron Dobson (2013-15)

Dobson had potential when arriving on the scene out of Marshall, but those optimistic signals quickly faded away.

Dobson totaled 519 yards on 37 catches in his rookie season. However, that production was never replicated or surpassed from that point on.

Injuries tainted Dobson’s three seasons with the Patriots, charging Belichick with a wasted opportunity in the second round back in 2013. Dobson was selected ahead of Keenan Allen and Travis Kelce, who are still active difference-making talents in the NFL.

Meanwhile, Dobson hasn’t stepped foot on an NFL field since 2015, being released before a fourth season with New England.

Wide receiver, Chad Jackson (2006-08)

Jackson had the picture-perfect mix of speed, athleticism and size when the Patriots drafted him out of Florida (36th overall) in the second round in 2006.

But Jackson never panned out. Hindered by an injury-riddled two seasons that limited him to only two games in 2007, Jackson’s time in New England was very short-lived.

The Patriots took a risk on Jackson, trading up to land the then-21-year-old standout, allowing the Green Bay Packers to draft two-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Greg Jennings at No. 52 overall.

Quarterback, Tony Eason (1983-89)

Although Belichick could be charged with running Tom Brady out of town, shattering Mac Jones’ confidence, and being overly obsessed with Jimmy Garoppolo, this all-time quarterback blunder isn’t on him.

Eason, who played seven seasons with New England will always be known for two things, and they aren’t good. First, he’s the only quarterback in league history to complete zero passes in a Super Bowl, leading to a humiliating 46-10 blowout loss to the Chicago Bears in 1986. And secondly, Eason was selected before Hall of Famer Dan Marino, who was drafted 12 spots behind Eason at No. 27 overall in 1983.

Never was Eason able to redeem himself for Super Bowl XX.

(Dis)Honorable Mentions: Laurence Maroney (2006-09), Duke Dawson (2018), Isaiah Wynn (2019-22), Cryus Jones (2016-17, 2018), Devin Asiasi (2020-21), N’Keal Harry (2019-21).