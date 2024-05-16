‘Next Level’ Jeremy Swayman Giving Bruins Added Confidence

Jeremy Swayman arguably has been the Bruins’ best player in the Stanley Cup playoffs, and his confidence between the pipes has helped keep Boston competitive against the Florida Panthers.

Swayman’s poise in the postseason elevated his play from the regular season, and it’s had a positive effect on the rest of the team. The 25-year-old leads all goalies remaining in the second round with 322 saves, a .933 save percentage and a 2.16 goals against average.

Head coach Jim Montgomery on Wednesday agreed Swayman “clearly has gone to the next level” and explained how that has affected the Bruins during their second-round series.

“He’s been fantastic,” Montgomery told reporters, per the Bruins. “Since Day 1 of the playoffs, he’s been incredible for us. Also, in between timeouts and behind the bench, he doesn’t talk to the bench, but the way he carries himself. There’s a confidence and an air about him that he’s invincible, which makes us very confident that we’re in a good place. The pulled goalie situation, I was behind the bench. I’m like, they’re not scoring. We have Swayman in the net.”

Montgomery called Swayman’s athleticism “god-given ability,” and he praised the netminder’s hockey sense for his ability to make unreal saves.

Boston did well in Game 5 to help support Swayman, and it will hope to do the same in Game 6 to keep its season alive.