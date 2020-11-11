Cam Newton Should Regret Signing With Patriots According To Stephen A. Smith

The New England Patriots finally pulled out a win, breaking their four-game losing streak, on “Monday Night Football” against the New York Jets.

It wasn’t pretty, but quarterback Cam Newton managed to march the team down the field for a game-tying drive that ultimately led to kicker Nick Folk’s walk-off field goal.

On the bright side, a new favorite target may have emerged for Newton, as Jakobi Myers put on one of the most productive performances by a receiver in franchise history.

But despite the emergence of the undrafted rookie in Week 9, New England’s receiving corps leaves a lot to be desired. For that reason, ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith believes Newton never should have signed with the Patriots to begin with.

The Twitter account for his show “First Take” on Tuesday posed the question of whether of not Newton should regret his decision. Smith responded emphatically in a quote tweet.

“Hell Yes!” Smith said. “Look at the weapons he has to work with!”

Hell Yes! Look at the weapons he has to work with! https://t.co/WehdU0O0i0 — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) November 10, 2020

That’s a fair point about the receivers, but it’s not like Newton had a lot of options, unfortunately, as the Patriots were the only team to give him another shot.

