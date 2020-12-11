Chris Wagner Will Join Sammy Davis, Boston Pride In Polar Plunge To Benefit Travis Roy Foundation

Sammy Davis made an impact on the ice while playing hockey at Boston University, scoring the game-winning goal in the 2019 Women’s Beanpot Final and potted the game-tying goal in the 2020 Final with just 22 seconds left in regulation.

But her work goes far beyond the hockey rink.

Davis, who was drafted No. 1 overall by the Boston Pride in April, is completing 24 polar plunges in 24 days in the cold Massachusetts waters to benefit the Travis Roy Foundation.

Roy, whose collegiate hockey career at BU ended after just 11 seconds, died in October. Davis’ plunges will help bring awareness to people diagnosed with spinal cord injuries like Roy.

“Her character is second to none,” Pride general manager Karilyn Pilch told NESN.com. “Paul and I built this team, we say this all the time and it will probably be on our headstones someday, that we built this team from character. But it’s so true and that was super important to us. Clearly, Sammy’s talent speaks for itself. And the combination of who she is as a person, what she means to Boston, how much she loves being here — mix that in with what she can do on the ice — we needed her. It was a no-brainer.”

December isn’t exactly the ideal time to go swimming in Massachusetts, but the cold temperatures and even colder water didn’t stop Davis from reaching her goal.

Davis has been documenting her icy dips on her Twitter account, and announced she will be donating all of her jersey and shirsey profits to the TRF.

What’s more, her teammates, team president, head coach and general manager all are getting involved, too.

And while December is no July in New England, Pilch said she’ll do it “with the biggest smile on my face.”

“How can you not support Travis? He’s an outstanding individual,” Pilch said. “To talk about coming out on the other side of adversity, and what a legacy he has. So anything we can do to build on that.”

The goal was to raise $2,400 before Dec.15, but that was reached with ease Dec. 5. So, naturally, they wanted to continue to raise money. The new goal was set to $5,000, and this time if it was met, Walpole, Mass. native and Boston Bruins forward Chris Wagner would get in on the fun.

It took just 10 days to raise the $5,000, meaning Wagner will be joining the Pride in the Atlantic Ocean in December.

We did it again! We reached our goal of 5k in just 10 days. The goal of this fundraiser is to bring joy and laughs during this unpredictable time and spread awareness. I am truly amazed with all the support I’ve received. I think Travis would be smiling right now. ❤️ — sammy davis (@sammydavis_16) December 10, 2020

During a time when COVID-19 has rocked the United States, Davis has found a way to bring people together while raising awareness for an important cause.

Davis, the Pride and the rest of the NWHL will be traveling to Lake Placid to play their upcoming season in a bubble beginning in January.

