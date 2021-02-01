Five Questions Facing CT Sun As Free Agents Prepare To Sign Contracts

As of Monday, free agents in the WNBA will be permitted to sign with teams.

Several players already have indicated their intentions for the upcoming season. Candace Parker, for instance, is expected to sign with the Chicago Sky after 13 seasons with the Los Angeles Sparks. Sue Bird, meanwhile, expects to stay with the Seattle Storm.

The Connecticut Sun’s roster could be shaken up a bit considering six players (!) from the 2020 team are unrestricted free agents. (Brionna Jones is the only restricted free agent.) That’s more than half the team’s roster, for anyone who is counting.

As we learned last season, things can change rapidly after free agents are permitted to sign new contracts. The Sun saw two of its top players — Courtney Williams and Shekinna Stricklen — head to the Atlanta Dream after a wildly successful 2019 campaign. It proved anything can happen in free agency, no matter how good a team might be.

There are a number of questions facing the Sun as free agent signings loom. Here are some of the biggest: