Hunter Henry Offers Quote On Football Mindset Patriots Fans Will Love

Hunter Henry officially is a New England Patriot.

The Patriots on Friday announced 10 free-agent signings including Nelson Agholor, Henry Anderson, Kendrick Bourne, Cody Davis, Matt Judon, Ted Karras, Jalen Mills, Kyle Van Noy, Deatrich Wise and Henry.

Henry also made his first comments since the Patriots agreed to a three-year, $37.5 million deal with the former Los Angeles Chargers tight end. And New England fans are going to love the message the 26-year-old shared with organization’s website.

“First, I love football. I’m a guy that’s going to give everything I can every single week. Scratch and claw, fight, and be tough,” Henry told Patriots.com’s Megan O’Brien. “And I just want to win. That’s my biggest thing. Whatever it takes to win. If that’s blocking one week or just being really tenacious in the run game, whatever it takes to win, I don’t care what it takes, that’s what I want.”

The Patriots, you may have heard, double-dipped at the tight end position with the reported Day One addition of Jonnu Smith. Smith, who reportedly signed a four-year, $50 million deal, has yet to be made official. A pair of receivers — Agholor and Bourne — were among the numerous additions, too.

Henry explained how he was excited to be a part of what is essentially a history-making free-agent class for the franchise.

“Just a lot of excitement,” Henry said. “It’s obviously a proud franchise and I’m glad I get to join it and be a part of this — be a part of that locker room, be a part of this class of free agent, I got to meet all those guys today. So, it’s going to be a fun time and I’m really looking forward to it.”

Henry expressed how he was ready to “immerse” himself in the organization’s culture, which he referenced had a “winning tradition.”

Henry isn’t the only one to appear with that attitude as the recently-added Agholor said much of the same.

