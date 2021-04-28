Feleipe Franks To Patriots? Evaluating QB’s Potential Fit In New England

After a season-ending dislocated ankle in September 2019 and the subsequent emergence of Kyle Trask ended his rocky four-year tenure at Florida, Franks was not viewed as a viable draft prospect when he arrived at Arkansas as a grad transfer last offseason. A flat-out bad performance in the Razorbacks’ season-opening loss to Georgia (19-for-36 with two ghastly interceptions, including a pick-six) did nothing to change that perception.

But as the 2020 season progressed, Franks began to emerge as a draftable talent, albeit one with some clear flaws. After that ugly opener, he went on to throw 15 touchdown passes with just two interceptions over his final eight games, completing 71.3 percent of his passes. He finished the season with an adjusted completion percentage of 80.3 percent, per Pro Football Focus, tied for fourth-best in the FBS.

Franks followed that up with an impressive showing at Arkansas’ pro day, posting a Relative Athletic Score of 9.56 (out of 10). His 4.59-second 40 at nearly 6-foot-7 was eye-popping, and based purely on testing numbers, he’s the best athletic fit for the Patriots among this year’s QB prospects.

Feleipe Franks is a QB prospect in the 2021 draft class. He scored a 9.56 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 37 out of 817 QB from 1987 to 2021. https://t.co/oBbghLPaT1 #RAS via @Mathbomb pic.twitter.com/kRKcSLSIu3 — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 9, 2021

Of course, testing numbers mean little for quarterbacks, and Franks’ game — even during his improved 2020 campaign — features plenty of holes.

His ball placement was highly erratic on throws inside 10 yards, which made up 73.5 percent of his completions last season. He tended to hold the ball — and hold it, and hold it — taking sacks on plays that should have been throwaways. And despite his stopwatch speed, he rarely appeared fully comfortable as a ball-carrier, often looking like someone trying to run through sand and on ice at the same time.

Franks also was PFF’s lowest-graded quarterback in practice at the 2021 Senior Bowl, posting the lowest adjusted completion percentage (74.0 percent) of the six participating QBs and by far the highest rate of inaccurate passes (25.9 percent). Fourteen of his 54 pass attempts were deemed inaccurate.

As for positives, Franks was at his best when he was able to utilize his cannon of a right arm. He posted a sterling 147.1 passer rating on passes of over 20 yards in 2020, per PFF, and his film features some gorgeous deep balls, like this one against Tennessee, this one against Florida and this one against Texas A&M. Franks also can throw well on the move.

With his combination of size, athleticism and arm strength, Franks has the kind of toolsy upside that should get him drafted at some point on Day 3. He’s the definition of a project, though, and likely won’t be ready to play at the NFL level anytime soon, if ever.

There’s even a chance Franks will be asked to play a different position in the pros. NFL Media draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah and Senior Bowl director Jim Nagy both have floated the idea of switching him to tight end.