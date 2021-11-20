NESN Logo Sign In

After a week off, the Bruins are back in action Saturday night.

Boston will take on the Flyers in Philadelphia as it looks to extend its win streak to three. The Flyers, meanwhile, look to bounce back from a shootout loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The Bruins haven’t played since last Sunday, but their schedule will become a bit more consistent from here on out.

As for the lines, head coach Bruce Cassidy had to tinker with some things with the return of Craig Smith. The forward will slot into the third line right wing role, meaning Karson Kuhlman will not play. Mike Reilly also returns to the lineup after being a healthy scratch for the Bruins’ last two games. He’ll play alongside Jakub Zboril. Connor Clifton will be a healthy scratch.

Linus Ullmark, who hasn’t started since Nov. 11 against the Edmonton Oilers, will get the start between the pipes opposite of Martin Jones.

NESN will air Bruins-Devils in full, with pregame coverage starting at 6 p.m. ET. Puck drop from Prudential Center is scheduled for 7 p.m.

