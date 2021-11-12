Why David Ortiz Is ‘Scared’ To Ask Jason Varitek About Alex Rodriguez

NESN Logo Sign In

The list of what David Ortiz is scared of probably isn’t too long, but you can put Jason Varitek on it.

You probably remember Varitek shoving his glove in the face of Alex Rodriguez in 2004 when the Boston Red Sox were playing the New York Yankees at Fenway Park. Bronson Arroyo hit Rodriguez with a pitch, which prompted Varitek to get in front of Rodriguez as he walked to first. Rodriguez could be seen spewing profanities before Varitek’s face shove prompted a benches-clearing brawl.

Ortiz was part of that 2004 team and since has become friends with Rodriguez. The two work alongside each other during FOX broadcasts of the Major League Baseball postseason and have become quite fond of one another.

Varitek and Rodriguez, on the other hand, haven’t spoken about the incident. But has Ortiz tried to get the two to make amends?

“No, I haven’t,” Ortiz told Christian Fauria and Lou Merloni during an appearance on “The Merloni & Fauria Show” on Friday, as transcribed by WEEI. “By the way, I’m scared. I don’t want Tek to give me an (expletive)-whooping.”

If Ortiz can’t squash any hard feeling between Varitek and Rodriguez, can anyone?

Who knows if the two ever will make up, but it doesn’t sound like Ortiz wants to play peacemaker.