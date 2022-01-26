Triston Casas Would Be Happy To Have Half MLB Career David Ortiz Did

NESN Logo Sign In

Triston Casas figures to have a long, successful Major League Baseball career ahead of him, but will he put up Hall of Fame numbers?

We of course won’t know the answer to that question for many years, but the highly ranked Boston Red Sox prospect knows if he has even half the career of new Hall Of Famer David Ortiz had, Casas would be happy with what he accomplished.

“Even if I come close to half of it, it would be an accomplished career,” Casas told reporters Wednesday over Zoom, per The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier.

Casas played in the Arizona Fall League and enjoyed great success, only further showcasing his talent.

The 22-year-old was promoted to Triple-A Worcester from Double-A Portland in September and figures to start the 2022 season with the WooSox.

As for his future in Boston? Casas just hopes to get there as soon as possible.