Bruce Cassidy Shares Keys To Success For Bruins-Golden Knights Game

The Bruins will be out for revenge Thursday night.

Boston is coming off a loss to the Anaheim Ducks in which Trevor Zegras scored the game-winning goal with just 22 seconds remaining in regulation. The Bruins came back from a two-goal deficit but could not finish the job.

Next up for the B’s is the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena. It will be a tough test for Boston but head coach Bruce Cassidy believes his team still will have a bitter taste in their mouths from Tuesday’s loss.

“The way we ended the other night in Anaheim, I don’t think we can get complacent, to be honest with you. Things were going pretty well us, I think we earned our points before that and battle back the other night,” Cassidy told reporters Thursday in Las Vegas, per team-provided audio. “So, I think our guys will probably still have a bit of that taste in their mouth where they let points get away. So I think we’ll be fine in that regard, we just have to know what we’re up against — a very good hockey club — and make sure we get to our game quicker than they get to theirs, find our legs early … gotta be focused, ready to go.”

Cassidy will stick with the same lines as Tuesday with the only change being Jeremy Swayman getting the start and he looks to continue his hot streak.

Bruins-Golden Knights is set for 9 p.m. ET.