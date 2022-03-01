Bruins Focus: Boston Looks To Continue Dominance, Close Out Road Trip Strong The B's have been playing some of their best hockey of late by Lauren Campbell 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Boston Bruins are in the midst of a five-game win streak after demolishing the Los Angeles Kings 7-0 on Monday night.

Everything seems to be working in Boston’s favor between Jake DeBrusk catching fire of late and Jeremy Swayman continuing to dominate between the pipes.

The Bruins continue their West Coast road trip this week before wrapping it up Saturday in Columbus against the Blue Jackets. They’ll look to continue their hot stretch as they try to gain ground on the Toronto Maple Leafs for third place in the Atlantic Division.

Let’s take a look at Boston’s remaining games this week:

Tuesday, March 1 at Anaheim Ducks, 10 p.m. ET

Thursday, March 3 at Vegas Golden Knights, 9 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 5 at Columbus Blue Jackets, 7 p.m. ET

What Bruins fans need to know

The Bruins closed out February on a high note and hope March has the same type of success waiting for them. The Ducks, Golden Knights and Blue Jackets all have lost their last two games and will encounter a red-hot B’s team.

The new-look first line of DeBrusk, Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand seems to be working, the Craig Smith-Charlie Coyle-Trent Frederic line still is meshing and DeBrusk’s move to the top line has provided the Bruins an opportunity to have depth throughout their lineup.

Who Bruins need to look out for

Trevor Zegras (Ducks) — The Ducks may have lost their last two games, but Zegras has six points in Anaheim’s last four. His 26 assists leads the team and he’s in the top three of points and goals. It’s also always worth keeping an eye on him because you never know when Zegras will attempt a lacrosse-style goal.

Troy Terry (Ducks) — Terry leads Anaheim in goals and points. He had the lone goal against the Kings, and two points in the Ducks’ 7-4 win against the Vancouver Canucks.

Jack Eichel (Golden Knights) — Eichel has four points in five games played this season since making his debut with Las Vegas in February after being traded by the Buffalo Sabres and undergoing neck surgery. It’s been a while since he played against his hometown team, and has points in three of Vegas’ last four games heading into its matchup with the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday night.

Jakub Voracek (Blue Jackets) — Voracek leads Columbus with 36 assists and his 38 points are second on the team. He also has points in five of the Blue Jackets’ last six games.

Odds

The Bruins are the -190 favorites to beat the Ducks on Tuesday night, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. DeBrusk, who has seven goals in his last five games, is +330 to score at any point during the game, and +2000 to score the first goal.